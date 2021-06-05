Suspect arrested after fleeing scene of I-86 Eastbound accident in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Updated 8:10 p.m.: State Police confirmed one man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Corning on I-86 East.

A Savona man was arrested in Elmira following the hit and run. One vehicle was severely damaged, but there were no injuries reported. State Police said there were two adults and two children under the age of three in the vehicle.

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, 18 News received reports of a motor vehicle accident near Exit 47 on I-86 East near Corning. Reporters on the scene saw two cars that were heavily damaged.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash. Corning Fire Department, East Corning Fire, and New York State Police responded to the seen.

Minor traffic delays were caused by the accident, which happened at the end of the on ramp. 18 News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.