Two killed, two injured in Bradford County lightning strike

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men were struck by lightning and two of them died in Granville Township.

The other two men were taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. The coroner tells Eyewitness News it happened around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon in a field off Route 514. He says the men were standing in an open field under a wooden treestand when they were struck.

The coroner says the two men who died are from southern Pennsylvania. One of the two survivors is from New York.

Their identities have not been released.

