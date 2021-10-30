Two people shot during home invasion in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Elmira Police report that they were called to a home invasion Friday night and upon arrival found 2 men shot in the residence, one a resident, and one a suspect.

Initial investigations found that 3 subjects forced their way into a residence on South Main Street in the City of Elmira. The subjects were wearing ski masks and brandishing at least one firearm. During the home invasion, a struggle ensued and a resident of the home was shot. The struggle continued and another resident discharged a weapon towards one of the invaders, injuring him. The other two invaders then fled the scene.

Both of the injured persons were treated at a local hospital and then transported out of the area for a higher level of care for their injuries and are expected to recover.

The investigation continues, and the Elmira Police Department is not releasing additional information on the names of the parties involved.

18 News does have a message out for Elmira Police Department for additional information on other shots fired calls in the area of Walnut and Elizabeth Streets. We will relay that information to you as soon as we get information from the police department.

The Elmira Police Department asks that if anyone has any information about these incidents, or any other crimes in the City of Elmira to call the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626.