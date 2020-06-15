Two victims airlifted after Village of South Corning blaze

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to reports of an early morning fire on Monday in the Village of South Corning.
A home located on Wicks Boulevard in the Village was completely engulfed in flames.
According to the Deputy Chief of the Corning joint fire district, 2 victims were airlifted due to burns.
The Corning joint fire district stations 34,16, 43 as well as Corning City, AMR, Steuben Sheriff’s, New York State Police, NYSEG and Corning Natural Gas all responding to the scene.
This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.