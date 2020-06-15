Breaking News
2 Victims airlifted for burns after structure fire in Village of South Corning

Two victims airlifted after Village of South Corning blaze

Breaking News

Two injured in South Corning fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to reports of an early morning fire on Monday in the Village of South Corning.

A home located on Wicks Boulevard in the Village was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the Deputy Chief of the Corning joint fire district, 2 victims were airlifted due to burns.

The Corning joint fire district stations 34,16, 43 as well as Corning City, AMR, Steuben Sheriff’s, New York State Police, NYSEG and Corning Natural Gas all responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now