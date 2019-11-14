United leaving the Elmira Corning Regional Airport

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 25: A United Airlines 747 arrives at San Francisco International Airport on July 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California. United Continental Holdings, the parent company of United Airlines, reported record revenues with second quarter earnings of $469 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to Jonathon Guerin, Senior Manager of Public Relations for United Airlines they will be leaving Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.

Vincent Azzarelli, Director of Public Information said quote , “United notified us yesterday; they are notifying employees yesterday and today. I have asked them for a press release but they have refused to provide one. I even asked for talking points and this is what we received.

In a statement, Guerin says,“We continuously review and analyze demand for business and leisure travel in every market we serve. Due to low demand for travel between Washington Dulles and Elmira, we have made the business decision to discontinue service effective Jan. 6, 2020. We will continue to offer customers service between our Washington Dulles hub and other upstate New York airports including Ithaca, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.”