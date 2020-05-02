UPDATE: Arrest made in recent Corning tire slashings

UPDATE (May 2, 4:30 p.m.) – Corning police tells 18 News that they have made an arrest in connection to a recent tire slashing spree in the city.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Reynolds, 40, of Campbell on Friday. Reynolds was charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree – a felony and one count of criminal mischief in the 4th degree.

He was arraigned yesterday afternoon in Bath at the County’s C.A.P Court and released.

——————————————–

UPDATE (April 30, 11:40 a.m.): Corning Police tell 18 News that they are looking for one suspect in connection to the slashing of car tires on for roughly 35 vehicles.

Police say the suspect was seen on survillance video around 1 a.m. and often returned to the area.

Tires were slashed on the following streets:

Dwight Avenue

Onondaga Street

Fuller Avenue

Buffalo Street

Reynolds Avenue

Pulteney Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corning Police.

——————————————–

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV) – On Wednesday, April 29, at about 7 a.m., the Corning Police Department received a report from a northside resident that their tires had been slashed. Officers responded and began an investigation.

During the investigation, Officers patrolled the City’s northside residential area closest to the Village of Riverside and located nearly 30 other vehicles that had tires also ruined by criminal mischief.

Other law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of criminal mischief to tires in the Village of Riverside (Town of Corning).

The Corning Police Department is currently investigating and is working with members of the NY State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as the Village of Riverside and City of Corning criminal mischiefs are believed to be related.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the Village of Riverside and City of Corning’s northside residential area to call police with any information. Corning Police can be reached at (607) 962-0340 extension 1500.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.