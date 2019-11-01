Major flooding, mudslide shuts down part of U.S. Route 220 in Northern Tier

ULSTER, Pa., (WETM) – UPDATE (10:30 P.M.) U.S. Route 220 in Bradford County is back open after a mudslide caused by flooding.

A mudslide on U.S. Route 220 in Bradford County has the roadway shut down Thursday night south of Ulster Township, according to authorities on the scene.

A portion of Sheshequin Road, along with other local roadways are being shut down due to major flooding. Several water rescues are also reportedly taking place as several homes are surrounded by water in the Rome area.

18 News is on the scene and will bring you updates.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Flood (Areal) Watch for Bradford and Tioga County in N.Y. until 7 pm Friday.

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Southern Oneida, and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne, and Susquehanna. From late Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. The

steadiest and heaviest rain is expected Thursday evening. Rain tapers to showers and mainly ends during the day Friday, but runoff will continue. Periods of rain, some heavy at times are expected. A line of

thunderstorms with heavy rain is also possible Thursday evening. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast in the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible. Flooding could quickly develop along creeks, small streams,

urban and in other low lying areas. Ponding of water on roadways

is likely to occur. Significant rises are also expected on area

rivers. A few of the headwater points on the main stem rivers

are forecast to be above action stage and near minor flood stage

by Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has expanded the Wind Advisory to Tioga County in Pa until 10 am Friday.

The following weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM FRIDAY…

expected, especially at high elevations. WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,

Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Otsego counties. WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could topple unsecured objects. Falling

tree limbs could cause a few power outages. Travel will become

more difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Wind advisories are issued when sustained wind speeds of at greater than 30 mph and/or wind gusts over 45 mph are expected. Winds of this magnitude could cause minor damage to trees, power lines and weaker structures. Persons in the advisory area should secure all loose objects. If you are traveling through the advisory area keep a firm grip on the wheel, especially for those driving high profile vehicles.