BREAKING: Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade suspended due to COVID-19 coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a week of frantic event cancellations among COVID-19 coronavirus panic, the City of Rochester and Monroe County are following suit: the 2020 Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been suspended.

The cancellation comes as a result of Monroe County’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which was announced in a press release from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza on Wednesday night.

“The decision has been made to suspend the parade for now,” Mendoza said in the press conference on Thursday.

Prior to the announcement that a case of COVID-19 coronavirus was present in Monroe County, area colleges were already announcing closures and restrictions following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to move all SUNY and CUNY colleges to “distance learning” beginning March 19. Responses to the virus outbreak were not limited to SUNY and CUNY schools; the University of Rochester also announced Wednesday that it would be moving to online classes.

Rochester is far from the first city to cancel St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in light of the virus outbreak. Governor Cuomo announced in a press conference Wednesday that the New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade would be “postponed” for the first time in 258 years due to virus concerns. Chicago and Boston both cancelled their respective celebrations, and even Dublin, Ireland announced its parade festivities would all be cancelled.