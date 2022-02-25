Breast Cancer Leading Cause of Cancer Death in Black Women

SAYRE, PA (WETM)- According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death among African American/Black women, and according to the Mayo Clinic, this population is twice as likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer when compared with Caucasian women and unfortunately has three times the mortality rate.

A patient who is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment at Guthrie, Debra Taylor, shares her story.

I didn’t feel like a lump but felt like a pretzel with a ball on it. I found that when I was taking a shower. I was overdue for my mammogram because I did not like to get my mammogram and I did not do testing on myself because I did not like that either. I had a friend who died of breast cancer, another African American woman, and I just never thought that… I don’t know I guess I just never thought that it was any big deal. Which is probably why I didn’t want to do the breast self exams and because I figured I was going to get a mammogram yearly, so I could just have them do it. Debra Taylor

Dr. Firdos Ziauddin, Guthrie’s Breast Program Director says, “Breast cancer statistics released by the American Cancer Society has some data regarding the disparity between breast cancer outcomes in African American women and white women. This disparity has been known for a long time, and there are multiple factors involved some of which are access to health care, socio-economic status. But there may also be some differences in the biology of breast cancer that occurs in black women versus white women.”