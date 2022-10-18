ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie hospital is recognizing National Breast Cancer Awareness month by inviting a breast cancer survivor to share her story.

Alyssa Page is a middle school teacher who first got diagnosed with breast cancer last January. She remembers the day she got the call.

“I got the call on my birthday that something wasn’t quite right. Dr. Ballard told me three things that stuck with me. She said we caught it early, it’s very small and you’re not going to die.”

Alyssa felt tremendous support from her friends and family on this journey, she was even welcomed to her school with all of her students and colleagues wearing pink. Alyssa is grateful she is cancer free, but she has a big message for all women.

“Anyone who is feeling nervous about going to their mammogram or their screenings, just go, just do it because it will save your life,” Alyssa said.