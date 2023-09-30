HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Department of Public Works has announced that a bridge in the Town of Hornellsville will close in just over one week.

The Hurlbut Road Bridge will be closed to all through traffic starting on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The bridge located between state Route 36 and Davenport Street will be closed so crews can repair the bridge’s approaches.

This closure is expected to last for about one week, and there will be no onsite detours. Motorists traveling through this area during the bridge repairs should find alternate routes in advance and allot more travel time.