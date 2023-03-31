ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Brooklyn will serve seven years in prison after being sentenced on Friday, the Chemung County Court says.

According to court officials, Nathan Knox plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and has been sentenced to seven years plus five years of post-release supervision.

Knox’s sentencing stems from an arrest made by Elmira Police back in April 2022 where police responded to a report of a man with a gun.

According to the report, Knox was located in the 500 block of Lyon Street, saying he matched the description from the original report.

Police say Knox was arrested without incident.