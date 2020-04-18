Broome County’s 10th COVID-19 death; latest numbers April 18

1  of  2
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the 10th Broome County COVID-19 related death Saturday afternoon.

The victim was a woman in her 80s who passed away at Lourdes.

The county has 195 total cases, up 11 from yesterday.

Of those cases, 12 are in the hospital and 43 have recovered.

22 tests are pending, and the county is now at 10 deaths.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo announced 7,090 additional cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total to 236,732.

Chenango County is reporting 76, and Delaware County is reporting 62.

Tioga County is at 32 according to the governor.

