Buffalo firearms instructor receives sentencing following falsifying firearms safety training course

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sentencing has been announced for a firearm instructor in Buffalo.

The New York Attorney General announced that Dennis Brennan received sentencing following his falsifying firearms safety training courses and putting New Yorkers at risk.

Brennan, 66, was sentenced in Erie County Court on September 21, 2020, to a four-month split sentence. Brennan will complete four months in jail and three years on probation. Sentencing was based on his guilty plea in July of 2020.

The OAJ reported that Brennan failed to provide proper security guard and peace officer training courses, both required by New York State law.

Both courses were required through the Peace Officer Training Academy in Buffalo, which Brennan owned and director. Additionally, the Attorney General stated that Brennan submitted fraudulent documents stating the completion of proper training requirements to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice.

“Proper training of police, peace officers and security personnel is critical to public safety and that’s why DCJS, the Municipal Police Training Council and the Security Guard Advisory Council set high standards for training and certification,” said Division of Criminal Justice Services Executive Deputy Commissioner Michael C. Green.

The Office of the Attorney General stated that since 2016, Brennan offered Security Guard Training Courses at his academy.

Prior to his sentencing, Brennan confirmed his acceptance of payments from students for the Security Guard Firearms courses and provided them with fraudulent completion certificates without providing the students any actual training on the safe and proper use of firearms or requiring the students to fire their weapons.

Brennan’s guilty pleas are the result of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office following a referral from the New York state DCJS, which culminated in a multi-count indictment charging Brennan with 16 felony counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree. Brennan was arraigned before Judge Burns on February 26, 2020 and pled guilty on July 20, 2020 to one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, both E felonies.