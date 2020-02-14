Buffalo man who plowed into school bus had an invalid license, say, deputies

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB / WETM-TV) — A Buffalo man is now charged after a crash in North Collins earlier this week that resulted in a school bus tipping onto its side. The three people inside the bus were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Joseph Cala is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, or driving without a valid license, due to a prior alcohol-related conviction.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the truck Cala, 37, was driving ran a stop sign at Ketchum Road on Wednesday afternoon and hit the bus.

The bus driver, one student, and an aide were inside the bus. All were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. Cala was also treated at the scene.

Cala also is charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations.