BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after the shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, an alleged threat was made at the Bocce Pizza location on Delaware Avenue in the city.

According to Buffalo Police, Joseph Chowaniec, 52, called Bocce Pizza and threatened to “shoot up Bocce’s like the Tops on Jefferson,” while complaining about a pizza made earlier in the week. Bocce Pizza reportedly closed down the store early following the incident.

Chowaniec was charged with making a terroristic threat. News 4’s Dave Greber reported the man also made threats at Southern Tier Brewing Company on Scott Street in downtown Buffalo as well.

Before being charged, Buffalo Police found Chowaniac on a street corner and said no suspicious activity was observed at the time. Police described him as a white man holding a sign reading, “Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy.”

Prior to the shooting at Tops Markets, the accused shooter detailed his plan in a white supremacist manifesto. Officials have not yet said whether the threat at Bocce Pizza appears to be racially motivated, despite Chowaniac reportedly referencing the Tops shooting.

Chowaniac was previously arrested in 2008 for impersonating an officer and robbing a victim in an SUV, according to a March 2008 report from the Buffalo News.