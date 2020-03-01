Burdett Fire Department hold Benefit for retired Lieutenant

Schuyler County, N.Y. (WETM) – The community gathered at the Burdett Fire Department to support retired Lieutenant Craig Gallow and his family in need.



Back in January retired Schuyler County Lieutenant Craig Gallow was involved in a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident.

Gallow, was flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. and currently there in ICU. He has been through multiple surgeries and has more ahead of him.



“The amount of support that we have received from the community is overwhelming”.



This benefit shows how much the community cares for its first responders.