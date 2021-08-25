Business expected to rise in Watkins Glen for Labor Day Weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Labor day is quickly approaching, and vacation homes in the Southern Tier will soon be clearing out, as many heads south for the cooler months. Watkins Glen is just one of the many tourist spots that could be seeing a change in business as fall approaches.

Business owners and establishments in the Watkins Glen community believe that people urge to be outside, visit Seneca lake, and spend money in Finger Lake’s vineyards.

“This year, it’s way much better than last year. We’re looking forward to Labor Day weekend. We think we’ll probably double the sales that we had last year, which was the best Labor Day weekend we’ve ever had in 38 years,” Jim Guilds, Owner, Famous Brands Outlet

According to the Watkins Glen chamber of commerce, stores, restaurants, and wineries in Watkins Glen would stay open seven days a week if they have enough employees to extend their hours.

Local establishments are looking forward to seeing a ton of new visitors this Labor Day weekend.