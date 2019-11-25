2019 Holiday shopping forecast to be the largest of all time

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and you will barely have time to recover from the food and football before you have to start thinking about Black Friday shopping.

According to Business Insider, this shopping season will be the largest of all time. Expected to top one trillion dollars in total sales, a 3.8% growth and the first ever one trillion dollar season.

Brick and mortar stores are expected to dominate, but eCommerce sales are expected to jump over 13% compared to last year. These numbers reflect a robust consumer economy fueled by low unemployment, rising wages, and a strong stock market.

However, not everything is perfect. To reach the forecast numbers, the shopping season has some hurdles to jump over. Trade war and tariff tensions continue to put uncertainty on the economy along with consumer confidence. Also, there are six fewer days this shopping season compared to last year.