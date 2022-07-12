BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews broke ground on a multimillion-dollar wood building materials manufacturing facility in Bath Tuesday, the start of a year-long process expected to eventually bring dozens of jobs to the county.

Empire State Development announced that LP Building Solutions broke ground on July 12 at the $24-million facility expected to bring 60 jobs to the county. The site is a 75-acre plot at the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency’s Business Park site on State Route 54.

LP manufactures wood building products, and the Bath facility will be a prefinishing location of the company’s new “Smartside ExpertFinish” wood siding. Empire State Development is putting up to $1 million toward the project through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program. NYSEG, the Steuben County IDA, and B&H Railroad are also helping with the project.

The high caliber of jobs that this brings is a welcome addition to our workforce,” said Town of Bath Supervisor Ronald Smith. “The Town of Bath is pleased to be a part in this growth. We look forward to continued cooperation with LP Building Solutions, Empire State Development and the Steuben County IDA.”

“Strategically located near our customers in the Northeastern U.S., we were thrilled to find Steuben County and its highly skilled workforce,” said LP Executive Vice President, Siding General Manager Jason Ringblom. “LP is grateful to Steuben County IDA, Empire State Development, the Town of Bath, New York State Electric and Gas, and B&H Railroad for their partnership and warm welcome to the community.”

The project was announced in December 2021. The facility is expected to open in the third quarter of 2023.