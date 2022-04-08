Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly interpreted the status of the bank locations. The correct information has been updated to accurately reflect the WARN notice.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – More than two dozen employees at Elmira Savings Bank will soon be out of their jobs following a merger with a Syracuse bank last fall.

The New York State Department of Labor filed a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) on January 27, 2022 which said that 33 employees between two bank locations will be laid off by early July. The “permanent separations” will begin on May 13 and run through July 7, according to the notice. Additionally, the notice said the employees are not represented by any union.

The two branches that will lose employees on July 7 are the downtown Elmira location at 333 E. Water Street and the bank in Big Flats at 971 County Road 64.

Community Bank, N.A. of East Syracuse acquired Elmira Savings Bank in October 2021. The notice sites this acquisition as the reason for the layoffs.

When the merger was announced, Community Bank said it will bring expanded product offerings to Elmira Savings Bank customers, including No Closing Cost Mortgages, Carefree CheckingSM, free online and mobile banking and a full suite of investment and financial services.

“By combining these two great organizations, we will be able to offer customers a larger branch network and an increased level of service, including robust digital and mobile banking offerings,” added Elmira Savings Bank President and CEO, Thomas Carr.

The full WARN notice from the NYSDOL can be read below: