ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – An Alfred solar energy company is receiving almost $60,000 to build a solar system that can power over 25 homes, the US Department of Agriculture announced.

The USDA announced a round of Rural Development investments aimed at fighting climate change and creating jobs around the country.

Alfred Community Solar, LLC is a new company, the USDA said. It will receive $56,000 from the USDA Rural Development to generate electricity and buy and install a 198.72 kilowatt solar system.

According to the USDA, the system will produce around 254,277 kW hours each year, enough to power 26 homes.

The money is part of $285 million in “critical infrastructure” investments from the USDA. The full list of recipients can be found here.