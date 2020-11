Amazon Prime boxes loaded on a cart for delivery in New York on October 10, 2018. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Amazon is pushing holiday shoppers to get their orders delivered to some of its brick-and-mortar retail locations.

The company said it will help shoppers keep their “holiday season spoiler free.”

But it’s likely to help Amazon save crucial last-mile delivery capacity, as it stares down a potential logistics crunch fueled by record online shopping this year.