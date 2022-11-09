A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – After two months of renovations, the McDonald’s in Big Flats is planning to reopen and hire dozens of workers.

The franchise announced a hiring event planned for Friday, Nov. 11 at the Chambers Road location in Big Flats. The fast-food restaurant has been closed since September 19 for a remodel.

“We are excited about the opportunity to present the community with a new look for their McDonald’s,” said Franchise Owner-Operate Louis Buono. “We are also looking to hire between 30-40 people as we prepare to reopen at full capacity.”

The hiring event will start at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 11. The announcement said anyone interested in working at a McDonald’s can click here.