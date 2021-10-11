Binghamton printing company acquires Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Binghamton-based printing company has acquired The Quicker Printer in downtown Elmira.

Dataflow, Inc. announced the acquisition of Monday morning.

The Elmira company offers printing services for banners, business cards, yard signs, manuals and more for other businesses, healthcare providers and non-profits.

“It’s exciting to be able to put two family-owned businesses together. Not only do our corporate cultures align nicely, but also our focus on making each customer interaction a positive one. This acquisition is part of our efforts to bring new products and services to our client base across Upstate New York,” said Dan Zimmerman, President, and CEO of Dataflow.

The Quicker Printer was founded in Elmira in 1977, and the merged companies plan to expand offerings from its current Elmira location at 210 W. Gray Street.

Steve Cheek, Chief Commerce Officer, commented, “This will help us help our clients brand their businesses even better with expanded print-related offerings provided to our clients in the Southern Tier and beyond. Regardless of how our clients prefer to market themselves, whether it be through traditional print and mailing services, signage, apparel, or any other promotional items, we’ll be able to support them.”