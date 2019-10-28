Byrne Dairy to sell its Syracuse fresh milk bottling plant and direct store delivery operation

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Byrne Dairy, Inc. of Syracuse announced Monday that the company is selling its fresh milk bottling plant on Oneida Street, Syracuse and its direct store delivery operation to Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc.

Byrne’s extended shelf life plant in DeWitt, cultured dairy plant in Cortlandville, ice cream plant in Syracuse, warehouse operations in Syracuse and DeWitt and all of the Byrne Dairy & Deli stores are not affected by the sale.

Under the terms of the agreement, Byrne will grant a license to Upstate to package fresh milk, including glass bottles, under the Byrne Dairy name. Byrne will continue to supply milk to the Oneida Street facility from its farms throughout Central New York.

Byrne currently employs approximately 250 people in the production and distribution of fresh milk. Upstate expects to retain nearly all of Byrne’s current employees.

“We’re excited that Upstate Niagara Cooperative will carry on the fresh milk portion of the business that my Grandfather started in 1933,” said Carl Byrne, President of Byrne Dairy. “This sale is good for our farmers, the employees, and the customers of Byrne Dairy, as well as the Syracuse community. We will continue to invest in our remaining facilities, like the $25 million expansion we just completed at our extended shelf life plant in Dewitt.”

“This acquisition is a strategic investment by our member-owners toward continued and long-term growth for our cooperative,” said Larry Webster, CEO of Upstate Niagara. “We recognize that a valuable part of this strategic acquisition is the expert workforce of Byrne Dairy. Together, we will continue to provide award-winning products and exceptional customer service while expanding our farmer-owned cooperative’s reach into adjoining markets.”

Closing on the sale is expected to occur before December 1st.