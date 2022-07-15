BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A popular ice cream and fast food chain is opening in Big Flats later this year, according to town officials.

Dairy Queen, the chain known for its signature “Blizzard” sundaes, will be coming to County Route 64, Big Flats Town Supervisor Edward Fairbrother and Deputy Supervisor Lee Giammichele confirmed on July 15.

Location of the Big Flats Dairy Queen on County Route 64

The restaurant is slated to open on the lot between Taco Bell, Applebee’s and the Econo Lodge, town officials said. Fairbrother said crews will break ground on the restaurant “any day” and the location should be open within the next four to five months.

On July 15, equipment from Salt City Construction Management was seen on the lot.

Currently, the closest Dairy Queen locations to the Elmira-Corning area are in Rochester, N.Y. and Williamsport, Pa.

18 News has reached out to Dairy Queen for comment. More updates will be provided as details become available.