SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Popular gas station and convenience store chain Dandy is celebrating its 40th anniversary and will give out $40,000 to several local non-profits, the company announced.

Dandy is giving out a total of $40,000 to 10 different non-profits in the Twin Tiers, saying it wants to give back to the community that’s kept it alive for the past 40 years.

“Over the past four decades, Dandy has been fortunate to thrive in the Twin Tiers thanks to the unwavering support of the community,” Dandy said in an announcement. “As a gesture of gratitude, the company aims to give back and contribute to the success of local non-profits, which play a crucial role in improving the lives of individuals and families in need.”

Any non-profits interested in applying for one of the 10 grants available can submit an application on the Dandy website. The deadline to submit an application is July 15, 2023. After a review period, Dandy will contact the winning non-profits in early August.

“We believe in the power of community and are thrilled to celebrate 40 years of business by supporting organizations who do great work in our region” said Dandy Vice President Dyson Williams. “Community Involvement is extremely important to this organization and to my family, we are excited to partner with them and witness the positive impact they will create.”