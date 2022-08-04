ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Walgreens on Elmira’s southside may become a Dollar General, according to plans in the City Planning Commission Agenda.

The agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission’s August 4 meeting included an application from the Dollar General Corporation to add a location on the southside. The plan in the agenda said the company plans to submit a site plan review for 424 South Main Street.

424 S. Main St. is the location of the former Walgreens pharmacy, located on the same lot as the Rite Aid and the post office. The Walgreens closed in 2019.

The details in the agenda didn’t lay out any specific timeline for the potential Dollar General addition. 18 News will continue to follow any updates with the proposal and provide details as they become available.