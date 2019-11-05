Dunkin’ debuting 100% plant-based sausage sandwich

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Recently places like Burger King have found success with Beyond Meat products with the Impossible Whopper.

Now Dunkin’ is trying its hand at a Beyond Meat product with the Beyond Sausage Sandwich.

They’re launching the sandwich nationwide tomorrow, including its stores in Western New York.

Dunkin’ says the Beyond Sausage Sandwich patty is made with 100% plant-based protein and delivers more protein and iron than a pork sausage sandwich.

Customers in Buffalo can sample the sandwich on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, from 8-10 a.m. at their local Dunkin’.