Elmira Heights Domino’s opens today

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The new Domino’s opened for phone orders today on Oakwood Avenue in Elmira Heights.

The new pizzeria is in the building of the former Gerow’s Diary Store and is now the third Domino’s in Chemung County, with one on Maple Avenue Elmira and one on Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads.

18 News received the following statement from Domino’s:

This new location was built to help meet the demand for Domino’s in the area and keep up with local residents’ love of pizza. It’ll serve a number of customers who were previously under the delivery areas for the Domino’s stores in Horseheads and Elmira. Danielle Bulger, Domino’s Public Relations

Starting today, October 1, the store is taking phone orders at 607-846-6888 as part of a soft opening. Starting Monday, October 4, customers can start ordering online. The store is located at 252 oakwood Avenue.