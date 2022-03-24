ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira residents are getting more insight into how the future Pizza Hut will look on the southside.

According to the agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission meeting on April 7, the company Daland Corp. is requesting a special permit to install a pick-up window and drive-thru lane on the side of the building. However, the request said that this window will only be for pre-orders; there will not be any order station or menu board.

Daland Corp. is a Kansas-based “independent franchisee” of Pizza Hut, according to the company’s website. The company has locations across the country in more than 80 cities in 11 states.

Local leaders also seem optimistic about Pizza Hut’s return. At a March 24 City Planning Commission meeting, Elmira City Manager Mike Collins said “It’s exciting. I think a lot of people were disappointed when the Southport Pizza Hut went out of business, so for Pizza Hut to return to this area is well respected by the community as a whole, and a lot of people are looking forward to utilizing that business coming in or any business coming into the City of Elmira.”

Pizza Hut announced its return to the Southern Tier in early February, posting “Coming Soon” signs in the former Tops Plaza on Elmira’s southside. Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum! Brands confirmed the return, saying the company was planning on bringing almost a dozen new stores to Western New York.

However, later that month, Elmira Code Enforcement posted a “Stop Work” order on the door of the location. Code confirmed with 18 News that Pizza Hut hadn’t approached the office with any requests for permits. Work has reportedly resumed at the location.