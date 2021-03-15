Facebook vaccination misinformation labels

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WETM) – Facebook targets Covid-19 vaccine misinformation and launches a vaccine finder feature.

The “vaccine finder” tool, in a partnership with Boston Children’s hospital, helps people in the U.S. find a spot to get the shot.

The vaccine finder includes links to make appointments.

Facebook is also expanding the Covid-19 information center to Instagram, and adding labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the safety of vaccines.

According to Facebook, the labels contain reliable information from the World Health Organization and will roll out worldwide.

Users who share posts on Facebook and Instagram with an informational Covid-19 vaccine label will soon see a second screen, one with more information.

Giving them context- to make informed decisions about what to share.