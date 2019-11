(WTAJ) — For 17 years, Five Below has been synonymous with selling items less than $5, as hinted in their company name.

The retailer announced the tech products will start selling for more than $5 and a handful of their toys and games will range from $6 to $10. Five Below is calling these items “Ten Below Tech” and “Ten Below Gift Shop.”

Despite the recent development, Five Below will not be changing their trade mark name