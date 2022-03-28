ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has been named one of the country’s best employers, according to a new list from Forbes Magazine.

The award from Forbes and Statist, Inc., selects the United States’ best employers “through an independent survey” of 60,000 employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees. A total of 1,000 employers were selected across 25 industries.

“This award reflects how deeply we value our employees and the importance that Arnot places on the success and satisfaction of our team members,” said Arnot CEO Jonathan Lawrence, FACHE. “It is extremely satisfying to know that our focus on compensation, employee recognition, and effective communication is having such a positive impact and we look forward to continuing and expanding these and other efforts.”

Arnot Health fell under the category of mid-size employers in Forbes’ list, one of 500 other companies around the same size. The hospital said that it was also one of 48 hospitals in the country and one of three in New York State.