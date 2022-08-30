Crews work to convert the former Big Flats Toys R Us into a Valet Auto Wash

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Toys “R” Us store in Big Flats is set to open as a car wash later this fall.

Workers were seen at the former store on Arnot Road on August 30, 2022. The car wash is scheduled to open as a Valet Auto Wash sometime in October, an employee told 18 News.

According to Valet’s website, the Big Flats location north of the Arnot Mall will feature three price options for the tunnel wash, as well as self-service vacuums.

The once-popular toy store chain went bankrupt and closed all its locations in 2018. However, in July 2022, it was announced that Toys “R” Us would be returning inside Macy’s locations across the country.