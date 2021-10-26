Get a sneak preview inside the new Horseheads Ollie’s

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The new Ollie’s location in Horseheads is less than a day away from its grand opening.

The store fills the lot of the former KMart in the Grand Central Plaza and has been highly anticipated for months.

Brent Moody, New York District Manager, said that September’s hiring event had en excellent turnout. “The job fair was huge. The turnout for this community was massive.” Around 180 people applied, triple the expected number. That number “is huge for this market”, Moody said.

And as for the grand opening turnout, Moody said he’s expecting it to be “huge”, even just based off phone calls and customers coming to the doors.

Just weeks ago, the store was empty, but in 33 days workers have since fully stocked the shelves of what Moody described as “an empty shoebox”, so he said there should be no shortage for customers on October 27.

The store opens at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at 1020 Center Street. Its regular hours will be from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

18 News got a preview of the store ahead of its opening. This time of year, Moody said the toys are front and center as families get ready to do their holiday shopping.