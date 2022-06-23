HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is reportedly raising the prices of its products due to increasing inflation rates, Yahoo News reports. The prices for standard Hershey chocolate bars are up 17%, and King-Sized chocolate bars up 13%.

Several other products that are packaged in pouches are also seeing price increases.

The report, which comes from an analyst at Goldman Sachs, blames the higher costs for raw materials and transportation for the price hikes.

A Hershey representative said the company is not commenting on the report.