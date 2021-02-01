It’s Your Money – Personal income rises, consumer spending falls

(WETM) — In today’s “It’s Your Money”, we discuss the increase in personal income last month, the IRS warning against more stimulus check scams, and the GameStop trading phenomenon going to the big screen.

Personal income rises, spending falls

According to Bureau of Economic Analysis,”Personal income increased 0.6 percent (monthly rate) while consumer spending decreased 0.2 percent in December as many provisions of the CARES Act continued to wind down before the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act was enacted on December 27, 2020.”

The rise in personal income exceeded expectations, but consumer spending went down for a second straight month as Americans pulled back in order to save more cash. This was likely due to the holiday season.

IRS stimulus check scams

Some Americans still have not gotten their stimulus check because they were not required to file taxes in 2018 or 2019. However, as individuals receive their second stimulus check, the IRS continues to warn the public against scams.

Got a DM pretending to be from #IRS? Beware of impersonations: Be sure to follow the real IRS: https://t.co/NkdbAWVcg5 #TaxSecurity — IRSnews (@IRSnews) January 9, 2021

The IRS says scammers are sending text messages and direct messages asking taxpayers to give their bank account information to receive their money. IRS officials are stressing that there is no third party that can get you your stimulus check money.

GameStop to the big screen

A movie is in the works based on the current GameStop phenomenon on Wall Street.

An author is writing a book about the day-trader attack on hedge fund investors and MGM has already bought the movie rights.

The same author wrote the book on Facebook that became the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network”.