It’s Your Money – There may be a new face on the $20 bill

(WETM) – In today’s “It’s Your Money”, we discuss the possible new face on the $20 bill and the latest news on Wall Street.

Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

President Biden is moving forward with a five-year-old plan to place abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the U.S. note. If the change is made, Tubman would be the first Black person to be placed on U.S. currency.

The plan to replace Andrew Jackson on the face of the bill was stalled by the Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed steps are being taken to make this change.

“It’s important our notes, our money, reflect the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the note will reflect that,” said Psaki. “We’re exploring ways to speed up that effort, but any specifics would come from the department of Treasury.”

Latest on Wall Street

Wall Street was relatively quiet today.

Wall Street geared up for the heart of corporate earnings season, including reports from a slew of blue-chip companies and major tech players.

The Dow added 46 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq traded near the flatline. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closed at record-highs in the previous session.