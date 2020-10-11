New restaurant is soon to open on Market Street in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A new eatery will be opening its doors to the public in the coming months.

Stores and restaurants on Market Street in Corning will soon have a new neighbor.

The old Tony R Steakhouse is being revamped into a wine enthusiast restaurant.

No specific date has been given on when the restaurant will open to the public.

According to a sign on the storefront window, “F.L.X. Hospitality” is hiring for the new location and excited to join the Corning community.

F.L.X. Hospitality Corning will be the newest edition to the restaurant chain adding to locations in Geneva, Rochester, and Dundee.

Maps Generator