New York jobless claims down, but still higher than recent years

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Jobless claims in New York decreased slightly for the week ending February 13 according to the U.S. Labor Department. While that is better than the national picture, where new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 13,000, it is still not anything close to good news.

The number of people seeking jobless benefits is a far cry from those who found themselves out of a job in late March and May of 2020, but we’ve settled into a pattern over the past six months where things are not getting any better.

When you compare where we were a year ago, the jobless claims numbers for the week ending February 13 are more than 3.5 times higher than the same week one year ago.