Tioga County Pa asking Governor Wolf for the green light to reopen the economy

WELLSBORO, PA (WETM) – Tioga County Task Force is asking Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to move in the next step of the reopening process after the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force spearheaded by Jim Nobles, assures governor Wolf that Tioga County Pennsylvania is prepared to move on to the next step at restarting the economy.

Currently, in the yellow phase, Tioga County Task Force has been working with business owners and preparing the community for the next step in starting to reopen while still following CDC guidelines to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

The county has been keeping a steady low number of coronavirus cases.

Jim Nobles, Tioga County Task Force Chief, said they are asking Governor Wolf for concrete instructions on whats needed to be done to move to the “green phase” quicker.