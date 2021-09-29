Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

Business News

by: Heath Higgs,

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 24: Jonathan Mary fixes the sign indicating that there are 30 more days until Christmas at a Walmart store as they prepare for Black Friday shoppers on November 24, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Black Friday, which is the day after Thanksgiving, is known as the first day of the Christmas shopping season and most retailers offer special deals on the day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is planning to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays, the retailer announced Wednesday.

Most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions, according to a post on the company’s corporate blog.

Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores, Walmart also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles.

According to the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, its average U.S. hourly wage is now $16.40, and jobs in stores pay as high as $34 an hour.

Interested applicants can apply in-store, online, or from the Me@Walmart app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now