WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney.

Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently.

A notice on the door of the business said the shop would be closed “until further notice” because of “unforeseen circumstances” at the request of the District Attorney.

“We’re sad to leave but want thank each and every member of the Mile High Accessories Family, without you none of this would have been possible!” the shop’s announcement read. “We love the community and would like to think we made it just a little better with our presence, we certainly know you all made us better.”