NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill positions at locations across eight states and Washington, D.C.

In the Southern Tier, there are open jobs in Elmira, Ithaca, Johnson City, Corning, and Hornell.

Anyone interested in applying should fill out an application ahead of the event. Wegmans said someone will then contact eligible applicants for phone interviews.

“We’re proud to offer meaningful opportunities at Wegmans at a time when job seekers are looking for a great company to enjoy a long-term career where they can learn and grow,” said Kevin Stickles, Wegmans senior vice president of human resources. “We pride ourselves on providing a fun, family atmosphere and we’re seeking people with a passion for food and serving others. We plan to fill these positions immediately, and we will continue to host interviews as long as needed after the event.”