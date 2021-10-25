Why you shouldn’t wait till Black Friday to start your holiday shopping

(NEWS10) — With Black Friday fast approaching, many Americans are looking to start their shopping for the holiday season. However, a new report from TopCashback said waiting until Black Friday to get the best deals may not be the best option.

Here are some tips to get the best deals this season from a consumer expert at TopCashback.

If you’re eyeing an item for the holidays and it’s on pre-order, don’t wait to buy it. Pre-orders can have limited inventory (that you may not be aware of) so the earlier you purchase the item, the better.

Some retailers offer price matching so buying early may save you time and money. However, don’t assume you’ll have an endless time period to score a price match. Read the retailer’s terms on their website to know how it works so you’ll know what to expect.

When you’re shopping at your go-to retailers, you typically know which promotions are better than others. If you’re shopping at a new store, look to see when they had sales last year to get an idea of what to expect in the coming weeks. However, if you’re shopping at a store that typically doesn’t have sales and you see a one-time-only sale, buy it now. If a store is always running sales and promotions, buy when the discount seems like a good deal.

While holiday sales can yield higher discounts, don’t assume that there aren’t any other saving opportunities. Find the lowest price for the item and layer on applicable coupons and credit card rewards.

If you’re giving the gift of clothing or shoes this holiday season, make sure the size you need is in stock. Have you noticed only a few sizes are left? This could be a sign that the item is popular and may sell out soon so you’ll want to purchase the product earlier rather than later.

A recent survey from TopCashback showed at least 35% of Americans have already started their holiday shopping.