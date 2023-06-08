BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The multi-million dollar manufacturing facility being built in Bath is on schedule, according to the company.

LP Building Solutions, a company that makes wood building products, is still constructing its $24-million facility on State Route 54 in Bath. The company told WETM on June 7, 2023 that construction is on track to finish this summer, and the facility is set to open by the end of summer.

Last year, the company announced that the 75-acre plant was expected to bring 60 jobs to the county. Check back for updates when employment outreaches begin.

The project was announced in December 2021. The Bath location will be a prefinishing location of LP’s “Smartside ExpertFinish” wood siding. Empire State Development put up to $1 million toward the project through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program. NYSEG, the Steuben County IDA, and B&H Railroad also contributed.