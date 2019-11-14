14 indicted in counterfeit iPhone, IPad ring

(CNN) – The FBI says 11 people have been arrested in a massive fraud scheme involving fake Apple products.

At a press conference in San Diego Wednesday, officials said the suspects imported more than 10,000 counterfeit IPhones and IPads to the US,

Investigators believe those devices were then exchanged for authentic ones at Apple stores.

Those Apple phones and tablets were then sold in China, with the suspects pocketing the extra money.

The FBI says that people behind schemes like this one are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“These enterprises rely on networks of national and international criminal associates that are fluid and extremely mobile,” said Scott Brunner, FBI Special Agent in charge. “These groups can be highly sophisticated in their criminal operations, are engaging in white collar crimes and are commingling their illegal activities with legitimate businesses.”

Apple is believed to have lost about $6 million dollars, and investigators are still looking for three more people.