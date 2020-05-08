Bradford county shops open their doors for business

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County moved to the yellow phase with stores like Yale’s Music, JoAnne Kizer Real Estate and Sayre n’ Dipity opening their doors today.

So now you can learn how to play a new instrument, look for a house or buy some antiques. Essentially, you can leave the house but with CDC COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

Owner of Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, David Yale, said he’s missed his regulars.

“You know it’s nice to see some of those folks showing up on the opening day here,” said Yale. “Both of those customers are probably almost 30 years they’ve been loyal customers of our business.”

While Brenda Campbell, a realtor for JoAnne Kizer, said there will be changes to how they go about showing houses.

“So we can only take one at a time, so the sellers have to leave the property,” said Campbell. “The wife will go first or whatever and then the husband can go second and then afterward, all our gear, PPE has to be thrown away in a plastic garbage bag and disposed of.”

She also said all realtors have to be in full PPE, a mask, gloves, and disposable shoe coverings while showing houses.

For Sayre n’ Dipity antique shop owner Linda Parente, she’ll be sticking to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

“It’s a tremendous feeling, we miss the customers we miss the social part as well as the sales,” said Parente. “They’ve been in this morning, I opened at 10 I had someone here at 10:05, it was like a reunion.”

It’s been especially difficult for Parente since they had to close down shop for over a month during the COVID-19 crisis. She was unable to have online options during that time.